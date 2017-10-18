Home Indiana EVSC Hosts Second 5K Run & Walk to Benefit Students October 18th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana

The EVSC is once again promoting health and well-being to families by hosting its 5k Run & Walk. The event is scheduled for Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. at Central High School. It is opened to students, families, and staff.

The event serves as a fundraiser for EVSC schools with the proceeds divided among each EVSC high school district. The district with the highest percentage of participants will receive a larger portion of the proceeds.

There is a fee, however, $25 for adults and $10 for students. That includes a t-shirt while supplies last.

The Kids’ Dash is free and includes a complimentary t-shirt. To register, click here

