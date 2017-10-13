Home Indiana Evansville EVSC Hosts Ceremony for Enlow Field Track Completion October 13th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

The track at Enlow Field is finally complete. Crowds gathered at Bosse for a track dedication.

Crews started work on the state of the art track back when school let out last year. After a few delays the track is now ready to go.

EVSC officials say the project cost around a million dollars, but it was important a for them to give Bosse runners a top tier facility after years of running on a dilapidated track.

“We’re blessed to have great facilities in Evansville and the students here at Bosse clearly deserve an outstanding facilities and we were finally able to work it in our budget to provide the students a state of the art track,” says EVSC Superintendent David Smith.

EVSC also dedicated a matching red brick scoreboard improvement.



Comments

comments