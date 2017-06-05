Home Indiana Evansville EVSC Hosting Go Viral: Be a Disease Detective Camp for Students June 5th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

Some tri-state middle school students are participating in a one week health camp. The Evansville-Vanderburgh School Corporation is hosting the Go Viral: Be a Disease Detective camp for students interested in future careers in public health.

Students at the Southern Indiana Career and Technical Center will participate in activities to learn about epidemiology, food safety, global health and more.

Health Science Instructor Gwen Barnett said, “I think it surprises them to see that I contaminated them when I shook hands with them this morning. They got to use the black light to see just how contaminated they really were.”

The camp is a partnership between USI, SICTC and Southwest Indiana and Health Education Center.

The camp will run through Friday, June 9th.

Comments

comments