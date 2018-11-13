Home Indiana Evansville EVSC Hosting FAFSA Night at Career and Technical Center November 13th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

To help students and their parents get a jump-start on college planning, the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation is hosting the 2018 District FAFSA Night.

The event is scheduled for Thursday, November 29th from 6:00PM to 8:00PM at the Southern Indiana Career and Technical Center.

Organizers at the event will help students and parents fill out and complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) form. The FAFSA allows parents to apply for financial aid, including grants, work-study and loans in order to pay for post-secondary education.

To complete the FAFSA, parents and students will need to bring the following:

Social Security Numbers for both parent(s) and student

Alien Registration Number (if you are not a U.S. citizen)

Date of Birth for both student and parent

Tax filing status for both student and parent(s) (single, married, head-of-household, widowed, etc.)

2017 federal income tax returns, W-2s and other records of money earned for students and parents

Month/year parents were married, remarried, separated or divorced

Bank statements and records of investments (if applicable)

The event is free and open to EVSC high school seniors and their families.

Comments

comments