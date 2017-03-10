EVSC to Host Kindergarten Orientations in April

Evansville-Vanderburgh School Corporation elementary schools will host kindergarten orientation on Tuesday, April 4th. The orientations will give parents the opportunity to enroll their children in kindergarten, and receive more information, meet the school staff, ask questions and share information about their children.

Children should be five years old on or before August 1st to enroll in kindergarten for the 2017-2018 school year. To enroll, parents have to bring in the child’s legal birth certificate. For more information parents can call their child’s school.

EVSC elementary schools will host their respective orientation meetings at the following times:

– Caze: 6 p.m. – 2013 S. Green River Road – 812-477-5567

– Cedar Hall K-8: 4 p.m. – 2100 N. Fulton Ave. – 812-435-8223

– Cynthia Heights: 5:45 p.m. – 7225 Big Cynthiana Road – 812-435-8740

– Daniel Wertz: 6 p.m. – 1701 S. Red Bank Road – 812-435-8312

– Delaware: 3:30 p.m., 700 N. Garvin St., 812-435-8227

– Dexter: 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. – 917 S. Dexter Avenue – 812-476-1321

– Evans: 5 p.m. – 2727 N. Evans Avenue – 812-435-8330

– Fairlawn: 4 to 6 p.m. – 2021 S. Alvord Boulevard – 812-476-4997

– Glenwood K-8: 1 – 2:30 p.m. – 901 Sweetser Ave. – 812-435-8242

– Harper: 6 p.m. – 21 S. Alvord Boulevard – 812-476-1308

– Hebron: 6 to 7 p.m. – 4400 Bellemeade Ave. – 812-477-8915

– Highland: 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. – 6701 Darmstadt Road – 812-867-6401

– Lincoln K-8: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. – 635 Lincoln Ave. – 812-435-8235

– Lodge K-8: 12 to 3p.m. – 2000 Lodge Avenue – 812-477-5319

– Oak Hill: 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. – 7700 Oak Hill Rd. – 812-867-6426

– Scott: 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. – 14940 Old State Road – 812-867-2427

– Stockwell: 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. – 2501 N. Stockwell Road – 812-477-5345

– Stringtown: 4:30 to 6:00 p.m. – 4720 Stringtown Road – 812-435-8320

– Tekoppel: 6 to 7:30 p.m. – 111 N. Tekoppel Ave. – 812-435-8883

– Vogel: 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. – 1500 Oak Hill Road – 812-477-6109 (Parents are asked to call ahead for an appointment, if possible.)

– West Terrace: 6 to 7:30 p.m. – 8000 West Terrace Drive, 812-435-8733

If parents don’t know what school their child should attend, visit EVSC Schools then click “Family Services” then “What District Do I Live In”. Parents can also call the EVSC Office of Student Services at 435-8463.

Comments

comments