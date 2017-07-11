Home Indiana Evansville EVSC to Host Job Fair for Extended Day Center Program July 11th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

The Evansville-Vanderburgh School Corporation is hosting a job fair for anyone interested in working in the Extended Day Center Program. This program offers before and after school care for students.

The fair is scheduled for Monday, July 24th from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Vogel Elementary School located at 1500 Oak hill Road in Evansville. At the job fair, individuals will learn about childcare opportunities available in the EVSC.

All of the EVSC elementary and kindergarten through eighth grade schools are sites for the Extended Day Center program. Centers are open Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 8:15 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Interested employees must be at least 18 years old to apply and must pass a background check and drug screen.

You can also apply directly for the open positions at EVSC Schools – Employment.

For more information call 812-435-8435.

