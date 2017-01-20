EVSC to Host Groundbreaking for McCutchanville Elementary School

A groundbreaking ceremony is set for the new elementary school coming to northern Vanderburgh County. The Evansville-Vanderburgh School Corporation will host a groundbreaking ceremony for McCutchanville Elementary School Saturday, February 4th at 10 a.m. It will include guest speakers along with opportunities for families to help break ground on the new building. This event is open to the public and will include refreshments as well as a commemorative shovel for students.

Last month, EVSC unveiled what the school will look like. McCutchanville Elementary School, located at 10701 Petersburg Road, is scheduled to have students in classrooms by August 2018. The school will serve students from pre-K through sixth grade.

Construction on the new school will begin immediately. A rain date is schedule for Saturday, February 11th.

