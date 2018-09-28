Home Indiana Evansville EVSC Hoping to Address Social Concern in District September 28th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

The Evansville Vanderburgh County School Corporation is hoping to address a social concern within the district.

Educators say the concern is that too many black students are involved in disciplinary conferences, resulting in an alarming rate of suspensions and expulsions from the school.

In response, the Evansville Commission on the Social Status of African American Males commissioned the School Discipline Disproportionality in the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation to examine school discipline disproportionality.

According to a report released by EVSC, discipline information reported for the 2015 to 2016 school years show improvements in the problematic areas.

EVSC has added a support position to provide mentoring support to newly-hired minority employees.

The full report can be read by clicking here clicking here.

Comments

comments