EVSC Holds Summer STEM Camp For Students

EVSC, in partnership with several universities such as University of Southern Indiana, Butler University, and I-STEM at Purdue University, is providing students with hands-on activities in science, technology, engineering, and math during this week-long camp at Stockwell Elementary School.

Students from Kindergarten through fifth grade have the chance to work on projects such as robots and codes. EVSC’s Director of Science and Health Vic Chamness says the camp benefits everyone involved.

“What our work is about is trying to make sure we’re equipping teachers as much as we can with what type of resources are available to help them to encourage students to consider STEM careers and I think one thing that evidence and research has shown is that you need to start that early and so we’re starting even with kindergarten,” says Chamness.

This is the fourth year the program is being held.

