Home Indiana Evansville EVSC Holds Press Conference on Recent School Threats February 19th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

A press conference was held at the EVSC Headquarters regarding the recent threats against EVSC schools. EVSC officials, Evansville Police Department, and Mayor Lloyd Winnecke spoke at the conference.

Mayor Winnecke says, “We really felt it was important to come together tonight to reassure the community that there is a strong connection between the school systems and local law enforcement…every threat is taken seriously and that partnership between law enforcement and our school systems could not be stronger…so tonight we’re here to send that message, that law enforcement and the school systems are working as great partners to ensure our schools, whether in the county, a diocese school or part of the EVSC, that the students in each of these schools are safe.”

