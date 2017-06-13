EVSC Health Camp Underway At Deaconess Hospital

The 27th Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation Health Science Institute is underway at Deaconess Hospital.

The two week long program lets area high school students experience medical careers first-hand.

Officials say the program is designed to help students make informed career decisions.

Students say getting this experience this early in their lives helps change their priorities.

Staff from Deaconess Orthopedic Medical Care Center instructed students on various splinting and casting techniques.

