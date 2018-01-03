Home Indiana Evansville EVSC Gives Cause For Applause Award to Stringtown Basketball Coach January 3rd, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

Each month the EVSC awards a dedicated employee who goes above and beyond their daily responsibilities. This month, Jim Schmidt was awarded the Cause For Applause Award for his commitment to teaching students at Stringtown Elementary School.

Members of the EVSC say Schmidt has been teaching for 50 years. He is also a coach for the Boys and Girls Basketball teams. Members of the EVSC say Schmidt does not get paid to coach basketball for the young students.

While Schmidt does not get paid to coach basketball, his passion to help Stringtown Elementary School does not go unnoticed.

“One morning I was walking with my bags and he said you don’t want to grade papers the rest of your life you gotta take this job I never thought about it because I really don’t have a PE license I got a case 6 license. Which I could do,” says Schmidt.

To nominate an EVSC employee for the monthly award the deadline is the third Friday of each month.



Comments

comments