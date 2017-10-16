Home Indiana Evansville EVSC Funding PSAT and SAT Exams For Students October 16th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation will soon pay for more than 4,500 students to take the PSAT or SAT exam.

It’s a way to make sure all student have equal access to take the college entrance exam. The PSAT and SAT exams have been taken by students nationwide for decades.

The results are used to help students get into college, and also to allow parents to see how students are performing on a national level not just at the state or local level.

The company that gives both exam is partnering with a nonprofit called “Khan Academy” which helps PSAT test takers get help with subjects they’re struggling with before taking the SAT.

Eighth and ninth grade students can take the PSAT with the cost covered by the EVSC starting now.

In March, the EVSC will pay for 11th graders to take the SAT.

