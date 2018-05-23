EVSC Doesn’t Change Stance Surrounding NFL’s New National Anthem Policy

The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation tells 44Sports that it will not change its stance on how high school teams should address the national anthem despite a change in a policy by the NFL, which was announced Wednesday.

NFL owners have approved a new policy that would require players and personnel on the field to stand for the Anthem. The league states if players do not wish to stand during the Anthem, then they must stay off of the field until it is over. Otherwise, the team gets fined.

The Indiana High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) told 44Sports in September 2017 that it is not voicing an opinion on whether high school athletes should, or should not, protest during the national anthem. Below is a statement IHSAA Commissioner Bobby Cox has sent to member schools that have inquired about protests during the national anthem:

“The IHSAA is silent on the topic of behaviors exhibited by participants at an athletic contest during the presentation of the National Anthem. The IHSAA by-laws provide support in Rules 3 and 8 with respect to conduct and the authority vested with the Principal to enforce such accepted behaviors.”

“It is the sincere desire of the IHSAA that all participants at an education based athletic event demonstrate proper respect and attention during the presentation of our National Anthem while respecting the rights of individuals freedoms of expression.”

