EVSC Completes Water Fixture Lead Testing

The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation has completed testing to see if water fixtures in the buildings contained lead content.

This recent test identified any lead content in the water that exceeded the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)’s “action level” of 15 parts per billion.

A total of 1,538 fixtures were tested throughout EVSC buildings. The results showed that 96% of the tested fixtures fell within the safe level range, which is well below the EPD recommended action level.

This testing was part of a voluntary program that was offered to all Indiana public schools through the Indiana Finance Authority.

“When this opportunity presented itself, we felt it was something we wanted to do to ensure our water fixtures are safe for students and staff,” said EVSC Superintendent David Smith.

The other 4% of fixtures have be replaced, repaired, or taken out of service. Once the fixtures that have been replaced or repaired, they will be retested to verify they remain below the EPA recommended level.

Comments

comments