EVSC Committed To Ending “School To Prison Pipeline”

School officials in Evansville are working to put an end to what is known as the “School To Prison Pipeline.” About five years ago, the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation started implementing new programs that moved away from zero-tolerance policies. The corporation says it is committed to seeing its students succeed in both the classroom and the community. That is one of the reasons the corporation moved away from zero tolerance policies.

The “School To Prison Pipeline” started as a blurred line, students not following the rules and school corporations utilizing police to address insubordinate behaviors, “It’s such a mind shift you know to really think about how we address students when they are struggling,” said Susan Phelps EVSC Director of Neuroeducation.

Progressively thinking, EVSC implemented culturally responsive positive behavior interventions and supports. The programs aim to provide students equal opportunities through social, emotional and educational support. Operating for five years across the 36 schools in the county the corporation is seeing results with fewer suspensions, “That ideology and those beliefs, and once you change those beliefs it really does impact not just our classrooms and our schools but everything in the community,” said Phelps.

Another tool EVSC uses to deter discipline are “restorative practices” where a student has an issue and they talk it out with a teacher, counselor or school administrator. A second “School To Prison Pipeline” community forum is scheduled for Thursday March 23rd. The forum will be held at Zion Missionary Baptist Church located at 1800 South Governor Street in Evansville.

