EVSC Bans Fireworks From School Property

The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation is reminding people fireworks can not be set off on school property.

In fact, within city limits you’re only allowed to use them on your own property or with the permission of the property owner.

And the fireworks must land on the property where they were used, ignited or discharged.

The only time people are allowed to use consumer fireworks within city limits is between June 30th and July 9th from 5 p.m. until 11:30 p.m. and on July 4th they can be used from 5 p.m. until midnight.

