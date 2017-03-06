Home Indiana Evansville EVSC Awards March Cause for Applause Award to Case Elementary Fourth Grade Teacher March 6th, 2017 John Werne Evansville Pinterest

The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation awarded the March Cause for Applause award to Tim Crowe, a fourth grade teacher at Caze Elementary School.

The Cause for Applause award recognizes those that excel beyond normal job responsibilities.

Coworker Tasha Jourdan praises Crowe’s dedication, saying Crowe spends his evenings attending sporting events at school and outside of school. Jourdan also notes that Crowe purchases a Christmas present for each of his students, donates money to the school’s PTA, and works with after school programs to ensure students are given the opportunity to learn new skills. “He does all these things and expects no recognition for it,” Jourdan said. “His heart belongs to our kids and their families.”

Anyone can nominate an EVSC employee for the award. The deadline to nominate an individual is the third Friday of each month. To nominate an EVSC employee, go to www.evscschools.com and click on About Us and see Cause for Applause under Community. Paper forms are available at the schools for those without access to the Internet.

