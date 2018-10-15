EVSC Approves New Drone Policy

The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation approves a new policy for a popular new technology. EVSC School Board members voted to approve a policy regulating drone use around school property.

Drones are not to be flown over any EVSC property effective immediately. As drone technology becomes more affordable and user-friendly-

The board voted on regulating drone use on school property after a recommendation from legal counsel.

Jason Woekenberg says, “Drones are getting very popular, certainly growing in numbers. A lot of people are now operating drones. And from a standpoint of just safety first of all and then liability, it was advised that we have a policy on drones.”

Some drones may be permitted to be flown over EVSC property if they are first approved by the school board.

