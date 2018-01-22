EVSC Announces Virtual Makeup Days

Students in the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation are back in session after several snow days. At Monday night’s EVSC school board meeting virtual and makeup days were announced for the five snow days.

Virtual makeup days will be held February 3rd, 17th, and March 3rd. In class, makeup days will be held February 19th and April 20th.

Superintendent David Smith says the decision to cancel school is always tough but they had to take into consideration the more than 600 miles of road that make up the district.

Comments

comments