EVSC Announces ‘Hello Dolly’ as 2018 Summer Musical

The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation and the Public Education Foundation have announced next summer’s musical.

The summer 2018 production will be Hello Dolly. The EVSC made the announcement earlier Thursday.

7th through 12th grade students from Vanderburgh County will put on the production. Organizers say this annual show is a great chance to get the students involved.

“The summer musical, when it comes to cast, crew, and orchestra, it’s like the all-star game in sports. We get the best in the area who come to addition and are ultimately used in production,” says Executive Director of PEF Amy Walker.

The show starts July 12th and runs until the 15th at the Aiken Theatre at Old National Events Plaza.

Auditions will be held next month.

