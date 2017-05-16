EVSC Announces Free and Reduced Meals For Students and Families
The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation announces free and reduced breakfast and lunches for students and their families. 10 EVSC schools will be participating.
The lunches are free to those 18 and younger and $3 for adults. Breakfast is also free to those 18 and younger and a $1.80 for adults.
More than 16,000 students eat school lunches every day in the EVSC. The EVSC is able to offer the summer lunches as part of the United States Department of Agriculture Summer Food Service Program (SFSP).
School sites, dates and times for the summer lunch program include:
Cedar Hall Community School
May 30 – June 30
11:15 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Dexter Elementary School
May 30 – June 30
12:00 – 1:00 p.m.
Evans School
May 30 – June 30
11:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.
Fairlawn Elementary School
May 30 – June 30
11:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.
Glenwood Leadership Academy
May 30 – June 30
11:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.
Lincoln School
Breakfast & Lunch
Lunch Only
May 30 – June 23
June 26 – July 28 (closed July 4)
9:15 – 10:00 a.m.
11:30 – 1 p.m.
11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Lodge Community School
May 30 – June 30
11:45 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
McGary Middle School
Breakfast & Lunch
May 30 – June 23
9 – 9:30 a.m.
12:00 – 1:00 p.m.
Tekoppel Elementary School
May 30 – June 30
12:00 – 1:00 p.m.
Vogel Elementary School
Breakfast & Lunch
May 22 – July 28 (closed May 29 & July 4)
8:30 – 8:45 a.m.
11:15 – 11:30 p.m.
For more information go to https://district.evscschools.com/family_services/food_and_nutrition/free_and_reduced_lunch