EVSC Announces Free and Reduced Meals For Students and Families

The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation announces free and reduced breakfast and lunches for students and their families. 10 EVSC schools will be participating.

The lunches are free to those 18 and younger and $3 for adults. Breakfast is also free to those 18 and younger and a $1.80 for adults.

More than 16,000 students eat school lunches every day in the EVSC. The EVSC is able to offer the summer lunches as part of the United States Department of Agriculture Summer Food Service Program (SFSP).

School sites, dates and times for the summer lunch program include:

Cedar Hall Community School

May 30 – June 30

11:15 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Dexter Elementary School

May 30 – June 30

12:00 – 1:00 p.m.

Evans School

May 30 – June 30

11:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.

Fairlawn Elementary School

May 30 – June 30

11:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.

Glenwood Leadership Academy

May 30 – June 30

11:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.

Lincoln School

Breakfast & Lunch

Lunch Only

May 30 – June 23

June 26 – July 28 (closed July 4)

9:15 – 10:00 a.m.

11:30 – 1 p.m.

11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Lodge Community School

May 30 – June 30

11:45 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

McGary Middle School

Breakfast & Lunch

May 30 – June 23

9 – 9:30 a.m.

12:00 – 1:00 p.m.

Tekoppel Elementary School

May 30 – June 30

12:00 – 1:00 p.m.

Vogel Elementary School

Breakfast & Lunch

May 22 – July 28 (closed May 29 & July 4)

8:30 – 8:45 a.m.

11:15 – 11:30 p.m.

For more information go to https://district.evscschools.com/family_services/food_and_nutrition/free_and_reduced_lunch

