EVSC Announces 2018 Hall of Fame Inductees

The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation announced the 11 inductees for the EVSC’s Hall of Fame, Class of 2018.

The biennially-awarded EVSC Hall of Fame honors distinguished individuals who exemplify outstanding achievement in their life’s work and who have made a positive impact on public education in the greater community. It also emphasizes the importance of service to community and inspires EVSC students to seek excellence in their own education and careers.

“We are extremely proud and humbled by these individuals,” said David Smith, EVSC Superintendent. “They epitomize the best of the best, not only in business, but in in our local community and across the United States. They have made it their life’s work to make

a difference and we are truly honored for them to represent the EVSC in this manner.”

The final 11 inductees were among numerous nominations and were selected by a panel of judges.

The 2018 EVSC Hall of Fame honorees are:

Brad Ellsworth

Steve Fritz

Ron Glass

Mabel Lene Hamman *

* Drs . Michael and Maria Del Rio Hoover

. Michael and Maria Del Rio Hoover Walter McCarty

Susan McDowell-Riley, Ph.D.

Nancy Nussmeier , M.D.

, M.D. Ken Wempe

Sara DeWitt ( posthumous induction)

The inductees will be honored on March 13, 2019 at the Evening to Remember celebration dinner sponsored by the EVSC Foundation. The program will begin at 5:00PM at the Tropicana Conference Center.

