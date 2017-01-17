EVSC Accepting Applications For On My Way Pre-K Program

The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation is taking applications for the 2017-2018 On My Way PreK program. On My Way Pre-K is a free early childhood education program offered by the state of Indiana. EVSC is one of the locations offering the program in the Evansville area.

Last year, there were five pilot counties, including Vanderburgh County, who participated in this program.

Students must be four years old on or before August 1, 2017 to qualify for the program. Families must also live in Vanderburgh County and qualify for low-income assistance.

EVSC also offers free breakfast, lunch and transportation for those students who enroll. Classrooms are located at Culver Family Learning Center, Daniel Wertz, Cedar Hall, Evans, Caze, Dexter and Scott.

Applications will be accepted until March 31st. To participate, families are asked to apply online by visiting On My Way PreK. Families can also call 800-299-1627 or apply in person at the EVSC’s Culver Family Learning Center, located at 1301 Judson Street or at 4C of Southern Indiana, located at 600 SE 6th Street.

For more information on this program, vist On My Way PreK Income Guidelines.

Comments

comments