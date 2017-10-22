Home Indiana Evansville EVSC 5k Walk and Run Raises Thousands for Evansville Schools October 22nd, 2017 John Werne Evansville

The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation held a 5k Run and Walk to promote the health and well being of EVSC students, families, and staff.

Participants walked around Central High School for the course. A kids dash was held for children five and younger.

The proceeds from this fundraiser were divided among each high school district. The proceeds were divided by percentage of participants per district involved in the event.

Although the total amount raised is not yet known, organizers believe it will total over $9,000.

