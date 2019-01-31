EVPL Sets Safety Plan for Drag Queen Story Hour

Many people presented safety concerns during a county commissioners’ meeting this week.

Despite the negative feedback, EVPL says the Drag Queen Story Hour is still taking place at the end of February.

Library officials say there is a safety plan in place that includes safety of staff members, the public performers and anyone who supports or opposes the event.

The EVPL encourages everyone to attend.

Below is the full statement:

Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library is aware of recent statements made at the County Commissioners meeting this week. These statements proposed potential actions to be taken in

response to Drag Queen Story Hour, a voluntary event that is still scheduled to take place at the end of

February. We take the proposed actions and statements seriously and within the complex and intricate

procedural context in which they would be operationalized. We have a safety plan in place for the event that includes the safety of our staff, public, the performers, and anyone who supports or opposes the event. Safety is of the utmost importance to us.

We encourage and invite the public, elected officials and other to explore the historical, contemporary, and future frameworks that guide library and information science work

