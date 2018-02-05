Home Indiana Evansville EVPL One Step Closer To Winning Leslie Knope Award February 5th, 2018 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

The Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library is one step closer to winning the Leslie Knope Award. The EVPL advanced to the Sweet 16. The award recognizes the most excellent library system in the country.

This award is based off the TV show Parks and Recreation. Last round the EVPL beat out Chattanooga.

Now the EVPL is up against Williamsburg, Virginia. Voting opened today and will end on Friday, February 9th.

If you would like to vote all you have to do is click here.

Comments

comments