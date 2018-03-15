EVPL To Offer Active Shooter Training

The Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library will be offering active shooter training this month. It will allow attendees to explore and understand the hide, run, fight method and train them on what to do if there’s an active shooter present.

This event will also offer an hour of Stop the Bleed program, which combines hands-on experience and information to train, equip, and empower bystanders to help in an emergency situation before first responders arrive.

Participants can elect to attend either one or both hours of the training program.

The Active Shooter Training schedule can be found below:

Monday, March 19

Active Shooter Training at 4:30 pm

Stop the Bleed at 5:30 pm

EVPL McCollough

Saturday, March 24th

Active Shooter Training at 9:00 am

Stop the Bleed at 10:00 am

EVPL Red Bank

Tuesday, March 27th

Active Shooter Training at 5:30 pm

Stop the Bleed at 6:30 pm

EVPL North Park

Saturday, March 31st

Active Shooter Training at 2:00 pm

Stop the Bleed at 3:00 pm

EVPL Oaklyn

Monday, April 2nd

Active Shooter Training at 6:00 pm

Stop the Bleed at 7:00 pm

EVPL Central

