EVPL To Offer Active Shooter Training
The Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library will be offering active shooter training this month. It will allow attendees to explore and understand the hide, run, fight method and train them on what to do if there’s an active shooter present.
This event will also offer an hour of Stop the Bleed program, which combines hands-on experience and information to train, equip, and empower bystanders to help in an emergency situation before first responders arrive.
Participants can elect to attend either one or both hours of the training program.
The Active Shooter Training schedule can be found below:
Monday, March 19
Active Shooter Training at 4:30 pm
Stop the Bleed at 5:30 pm
EVPL McCollough
Saturday, March 24th
Active Shooter Training at 9:00 am
Stop the Bleed at 10:00 am
EVPL Red Bank
Tuesday, March 27th
Active Shooter Training at 5:30 pm
Stop the Bleed at 6:30 pm
EVPL North Park
Saturday, March 31st
Active Shooter Training at 2:00 pm
Stop the Bleed at 3:00 pm
EVPL Oaklyn
Monday, April 2nd
Active Shooter Training at 6:00 pm
Stop the Bleed at 7:00 pm
EVPL Central