Home Indiana Evansville EVPL New Logo Aims to Spark Curiosity and Thinking May 25th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

The Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library hosted a party in celebration of its new brand and website. EVPL’s new tagline “Discover. Explore. Connect.” invites people in Evansville and the Vanderburgh County area to engage with the library.

EVPL believes the new brand is reflective of what the library wants to be in, for and with the community. The new logo is meant to spark curiosity and promote the idea of thinking outside the box. The l in the EVPL acronym working seamlessly into the logo which is a dashed box viewfinder.

Engagement & Experience officer Heather McNabb says, “It is a viewfinder to focus your curiosity and focus your passion and help us to help you explore those.”

The relaunched brand also includes a redesigned website.

