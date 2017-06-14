EVPL Launches Inclusive Internship Initiative

The Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library will be part of a connected learning internship program this summer.

The library was picked to be part of this first of its kind program.

It will sponsor paid and mentored library internships for 50 high school juniors and seniors from all kinds of backgrounds.

The students will learn everything from administration to programming and will develop and complete a project by the end of the term.

The library has already chosen DeAdria Brown as its first intern for this summer.

She will even get to travel to Washington DC this month as part of her involvement.

For additional information on Inclusive Internship Initiative, click here

