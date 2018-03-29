EVPL Hosts Harry Potter Escape Room Challenge

Books like Harry Potter are used by many across the globe as an escape from the doldrums of daily life. However, the folks at the Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library are taking that literally setting up a Harry Potter escape room Thursday.

Teams had an hour to solve nine Potter themed puzzles in a room littered with Hogwarts paraphernalia before they could escape the grasp of Voldemort

EVPL Youth Service Assistant Jessica Beal says: “There’s all kinds of cool puzzles that you have to figure out if you’re a harry potter fan there’s all kinds of different things that will tie into both the books and the movies and using that knowledge will help you get to the end hopefully.

The three-day event sold out but EVPL officials hope they can set up the room again in the future.

Comments

comments