EVPL to Host Program Exploring the Flood of 1937

The Evansville Public Library will be hosting a program exploring the 1937 flood this week. This month marks the 80th anniversary of the great Ohio River Flood of 1937. The flood affected millions of Americans from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to Cairo, Illinois leaving roughly 1,000,000 people homeless, and 385 dead.

The Ohio River rose to 19 feet above flood stage in Evansville, covering 500 blocks of the city. Marshal Law was declared January 24th and the federal government sent about 4,000 workers to the city to assist in rescue operations.

The Evansville Public Library will present a program exploring the flood through film Tuesday night. It will be in the Browning Room at Central Library beginning at 8:30 p.m.

