EVPL is 1 of 30 Finalist for the 2017 National Medal Award

Thirty museums and libraries were named finalists for the 2017 National Medal Award. The Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library announced it is one of the finalists. The National Medal is the nation’s highest honor given to museums and libraries.

For 23 years, the award has celebrated institutions making a difference for individuals, families and communities. Representative Larry Bucshon nominated EVPL for its efforts. The library CEO says it’s nice to be recognized.

On March 28th, the library will be featured on the Institute of Museum and Library Services website and social media pages. The community will then be asked to share stories on how EVPL impacted them. The library should find out if it wins the award sometime in May.

To share you story, visit Institute of Museums and Libraries Facebook Page. To learn more about the finalists, visit National Medal for Museum and Library Service.

