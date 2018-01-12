Evolution of the Forecast & the Latest Snow/Sleet Totals

0.05-0.25″ glaze accumulation over the area with 0.25-0.70″ snow atop that. With the wind, some limbs & trees come down. Some isolated power outages occurred. One tree blocked Peerless Road in Evansville & Indiana Route 64 was closed near I-69 due to fallen powerlines.

Snow fell atop that ice. The snow & ice totals have been lumped together & with a bit more northwesterly track of our surface low, all but our northwestern areas saw higher than expected snowfall totals.

Here are the latest totals as of 9 PM. HUGE thanks go out to all of our area spotters that are key in tracking these winter weather systems. Nothing beats a pair of human eyes and measurements, even with all of our modern tools for forecasting & tracking.



Here is the evolution of that forecast since yesterday:



