44News | Evansville, IN

EvilleCon Returns to Evansville

EvilleCon Returns to Evansville

March 20th, 2017 Evansville, Indiana

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Japanese anime convention, EvilleCon, is returning to Evansville.

EvilleCon 2017 is set to take place March 24th to the 26th at the Holiday Inn Evansville Airport.

The dates and times are listed below:

Friday: 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 a.m.

Saturday: 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 a.m.

Sunday: 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Main events include:

  • Ox King’s Cosplay Chess
  • Cosplay Contest
  • EvilleCon’s Got Talent
  • EvilleBeat
  • Karaoke.
  • Video game tournaments
  • Table top role play games

Special guests include:

Erica Lindbeck, Max Mittelman, J. Michael Tatum, Shane Moore, Robert Midgett, and Lydia Sherer

More information can be found at EvilleCon.

Maggie Lamaster

44News Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.