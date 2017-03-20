EvilleCon Returns to Evansville
The Japanese anime convention, EvilleCon, is returning to Evansville.
EvilleCon 2017 is set to take place March 24th to the 26th at the Holiday Inn Evansville Airport.
The dates and times are listed below:
Friday: 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 a.m.
Saturday: 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 a.m.
Sunday: 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Main events include:
- Ox King’s Cosplay Chess
- Cosplay Contest
- EvilleCon’s Got Talent
- EvilleBeat
- Karaoke.
- Video game tournaments
- Table top role play games
Special guests include:
Erica Lindbeck, Max Mittelman, J. Michael Tatum, Shane Moore, Robert Midgett, and Lydia Sherer
More information can be found at EvilleCon.