EvilleCon Returns to Evansville

The Japanese anime convention, EvilleCon, is returning to Evansville.

EvilleCon 2017 is set to take place March 24th to the 26th at the Holiday Inn Evansville Airport.

The dates and times are listed below:

Friday: 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 a.m.

Saturday: 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 a.m.

Sunday: 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Main events include:

Ox King’s Cosplay Chess

Cosplay Contest

EvilleCon’s Got Talent

EvilleBeat

Karaoke.

Video game tournaments

Table top role play games

Special guests include:

Erica Lindbeck, Max Mittelman, J. Michael Tatum, Shane Moore, Robert Midgett, and Lydia Sherer

More information can be found at EvilleCon.

