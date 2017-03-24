EvilleCon begins TODAY!

What is EvilleCon?

Only the LARGEST convention in Evansville!

This anime convention was made by anime fans for other anime fans. EvilleCon has events for teens, young adults, parents, and even the little fans! They are a convention made for everyone.

(I swear this video isn’t about the weather…OOPSIE on that thumbnail!)





You can enjoy three days of fun, cosplay, and shopping, AND there are two afterparties featuring EDM DJs!

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

Having trouble viewing my videos on your device? (There should be one in this story…)

Let’s fix that.

Try going through your web browser, or download the 44News app for Android or iPhone.

And find that epic city calendar at .The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Gretchin Irons 44News Entertainment Insider. Gretchin was new to Evansville and quickly developed a passion for the city, She began "The Best Day Ever Evansville" as a way to promote the individuality and flavor of the city. More Posts - Website Follow Me:



Comments

comments