The Japanese anime convention, EvilleCon, is returning to Evansville. EvilleCon 2019 is set to take place March 22th to the 24th at the Holiday Inn Evansville Airport.

The dates and times are listed below:

Friday: 11 a.m. to 3 a.m.

Saturday: 8 a.m. to 3 a.m.

Sunday: 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Main events include:

Ox King’s Cosplay Chess

Cosplay Contest

EvilleCon’s Got Talent

EvilleBeat

Karaoke.

Video game tournaments

The EvilleCon PokeGym

Click here for more information.

Comments

comments