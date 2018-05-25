Home Indiana Evansville Evidence Used in Roach Trial Shows Insight into Case May 25th, 2018 Jeff Goldberg Evansville, Indiana

To build the case against Terrence Roach, Evansville Police and the prosecution team spent countless hours tracking down leads and collecting evidence. Today the Judge allowed 44News to get an inside look at some of the evidence photos.

The photos paint a picture the prosecution team used to show the jury what they think Roach did.

There are pictures of Aleah Beckerle’s room the day after she was taken. Many of those pictures focus on the skinny window Roach admitted to taking Beckerle out of during a police interrogation. It appears to be unmoved, affirming what an EPD detective said during the trial.

The window was skinny, so a series of reenactment photos of what it would look like if a man were to break in that was included.

Also included in the binder full of evidence were photos of the South Bedford home were Beckerle was found. They show layers of trash over Beckerle’s partially mummified body.

Photos of key DNA evidence were also included. A picture of the duct tape prosecutors say Roach used to silence Beckerle was included. So too was a picture of a manila envelope that contained a cigarette found in the body bag during the autopsy. Both were confirmed to be consistent with Roach’s DNA by the ISP testing lab. Pages of more DNA evidence were also included.

The autopsy report which was signed off on by James Jacobi, one of the witnesses in the case, was also included in the binder set.

