Home Kentucky Evidence of Alcohol Sales Found at VFW in Providence June 15th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

A search warrant has been executed on Providence, Kentucky’s VFW (Veterans of Foreign Wars).

Law enforcement received a tip the VFW was selling alcohol in Webster County, which is a dry county.

While searching the property, officers found evidence of alcohol sales and gambling.

Charges are pending as the investigation is ongoing.

Comments

comments