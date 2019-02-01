Everybody’s Warmer for the Weekend

Good Evening,

Snow, freezing rain and ice; the Tri-State saw it all last night and early this morning, but the greatest offender was the latter of the group – ice. Motorists dealt with countless slide-offs and accidents during the early morning commute, while many students got an early start to the weekend as many school corps called it a day early on.

Looking out there earlier this afternoon, it was almost hard to believe we dealt with any of that inclement weather at all. Any lingering snow accumulations are now a thing of the past, folks no long have to drive 30 mph under the speed limit to maintain a safe distance from the car ahead of them and the sunshine and added warmth left sidewalks actually walk-able, a feat not possible just hours before.

If you’re a fan of this warmer weather (our warmest since in a week and a half) you’re going to love this weekend! The combination of this last night’s passing warm front and higher pressure settling in to our southeast is expected to maintain our southerly wind flow for at least the next three days! During that 72 hour period, we’ll see temperatures gradually soar to their highest heights in over a month!

Today’s clear conditions will give way to more cloud cover for our Saturday, but don’t fret – look at that anticipated afternoon high! We’ll reach an afternoon high temperature of 53° in the River City tomorrow afternoon! We’re expected to get even warmer for this weekend’s finale – Sunday’s expected to supply us with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s! Believe it or not, things are expected to get even warmer as we head into the next work week.

Monday, while damp and grey (not unlike an old sock) will at least be warm. Despite the gloomy day, temperatures are expected to reach their highest points siince December 31st, when we hit an abnormally mild 64° in Evansville, a number we’re expected to match next Wednesday afternoon. In addition to the mild weather, we’re watching the potential for heavy and sustained rainfall late next week. If that portion of the forecast comes to fruition, we could be faced with the potential of moderate flooding in parts.

We’ll continue to monitor the potential for heavy rains next week, in the mean time enjoy the warm weekend ahead.

