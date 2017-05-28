Events Happening Across the Tri-State Memorial Day

In Evansville, the 2ND annual Memorial Day run will be held at Garvin Park. The day starts with a special salute to fallen veterans at 8:00A.M. followed by the 5K run, walk and 10K run.

Any active, reserve or inactive veterans are asked to be there for the morning salute. This event is free to the public but runners had to register. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, honor dogs and soldier dogs for independence are involved in the festivities.

The 2ND annual Redhawks Memorial Day 5K run and walk kicks off at 8A.M. at the National Guard Armory. The event is hosted by the 1ST Battalion 163RD Field Artillery unit known as the Redhawks. Proceeds go to the Indiana National Guard Family Readiness Program.

There is a free kids dash and if you want to test your strength, there is a Redhawks boot camp challenge featuring a 3 mile obstacle course. That begins at 10:30A.M. Monday.

The annual Memorial Day services at Oak Hill Cemetery will be held on the Veterans Plaza. The ceremony is presented by the American Legion Post 8 and will feature a salute to the dead and the placing of a memorial wreath.

The service starts at 11A.M. The service will be moved inside Chapel One is there is rain.

A chapter of disabled American veterans will host a service at the grave site of James Bethel Gresham at Locust Hill Cemetery.

The service begins at 10A.M. and will include a salute from a firing squad. In case of rain, the service will be moved to the Chapel of Eternal Peace Mausoleum.

In Henderson an hour long ceremony is set for 10A.M. at Central Park. There are more than 5,100 memorial crosses on display.

The Henderson War Memorial Foundation host the annual observance. Veteran Reverend James Messer is the featured speaker.

People are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. If there is rain, the ceremony will move to South Middle School.

In Owensboro, the city will hold a memorial celebration at the Smothers Park Shelton Memorial along the riverfront.

The ceremony begins at 9A.M. There will be a guest speaker as well as music by the Owensboro Symphony Orchestra.

In Hopkins County, there will be a Memorial Day wreath laying ceremony at 10A.M. at Veterans Memorial Park.

Madisonville Mayor David Jackson, Hopkins County Judge-Executive Donald Carroll and Hopkins County Attorney Byron Hobgood will be at the service.

