Home Indiana Events Cancelled Due To Weather Conditions January 13th, 2018 Amanda Porter Indiana

Several events around the Tri-State are cancelled due to weather.

Cancelled events:

Snowflake Derby 8K Trail Race at the University of Southern Indiana.

Holly Dunn book signing at Barnes and Noble, 624 S Green River Rd, Evansville, IN.

Evansville Wing Fest at the Veterans Collegium Museum, 300 Court St. Evansville, IN.

*Rescheduled to January 20th at 11:00 a.m.

Comments

comments