“Homeless Connect” is coming to Vanderburgh County.

The event is free and gives the local homeless population employment and educational support, veterans services, health screenings, and housing assistance.

The one-day event will be Thursday, March 16th from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Evansville at the Old National Events Plaza.

For more information, call the United Way of Southwestern Indiana by dialing 2-1-1.

