Home Indiana Evansville Event Brings Animal Foster Groups and Families Together September 10th, 2017 Bri Williams Evansville, Indiana

It’s a way to bring animal foster groups from all around the tri-state to one place, to build a stronger community of support for our furry friends.

Sunday, groups from around Evansville and the entire region gathered at Wesselman Park on Boeke Road but the animal rescue groups weren’t the only ones on hand, many tri-state foster families were also there.

The mission for Sunday, to share stories and ideas of how to make our communities more animal friendly.

It Takes A Village Board Member, Missy Mosby says, This is an exciting event. Really for the first time it’s been done, where they reached out to all of the rescues around here and asked for the foster families to come out and just celebrate, talk and share stories and just see what we can do to improve everything.”

This was the first year for an event like this. Many of the local animal shelters rely on foster families to take care of cats and dogs, while volunteers find those animals a permanent family.

Comments

comments