Evening Lane Restrictions Set As ‘FixFor41’ Project Gets Underway

The Indiana Department of Transportation announces evening lane restrictions as the FixFor41 project gets underway. The lane restrictions are set to begin on or around Monday, May 8th.

Contractors will restrict lanes on U.S. 41 for shoulder widening, construction of a temporary bridge at Cheatham Slough and installation of traffic cameras from the I-69/U.S. 41 interchange to Stratman Road in Henderson.

The right lane will be closed in both directions. Lane restrictions are set to be Monday through Thursday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., Fridays from 11 p.m. to 9 a.m., Saturdays from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m., and Sundays from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. During this time, wide loads will have to take a detour.

FixFor41 is a $25 million construction project between INDOT and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet that will rehabilitate seven U.S. 41 bridges and the highway pavement between the bridges near the U.S. 41 interchange with I-69 in Evansville south to the Indiana/Kentucky line.

Work is set to continue through the summer of 2019.

For more information, visit FixFor41.

