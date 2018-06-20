An Evening of Giving…and Arm Candy!

If you’ve been following the networking group, Evansville Housewives – housewivesinthecity.com, then you’ve seen how their events have grown, and guess who came in to get us hyped up for July’s event?

My sweet friend, Karen Krauskopf!

This is going to be the event of the summer!

And the fun part?

They’re auctioning off some of your favorite bachelors!





“We will be featuring the Local non-profits Young and Established and Tristate Food Bank at this event! It’s my birthday and I am going to do what I love to do… give away all of my favorite things!!! This includes a TON of Door Prizes like a MICHAEL KORS handbag!!

This is an event you won’t want to miss!

And…we are doing something fun and different!! Attention Single ladies….we will be auctioning off dinner with Single men ages mid 20’s to 70’s! All the proceeds go directly to the non profits!

The Backstage Bar and Grill is located right on Main Street and they will be having drink specials And..Live music for the evening so get ready to dance! Come join the fun!!

All Women And Men are welcome to attend our FREE Networking Socials but please register your ticket via EventBrite.”

Don’t miss an evening of giving at Kevin’s Backstage Bar and Grill, July 10th.

I know it’s Housewives in the City, but men, you’re welcome to come network and snag some swag too!

It’s free, but you should register, so that there are enough fun giveaways to go around, and remember, there’s a Michael Kors bag up for grabs!

Make sure y’all bring your checkbook, and bid on these handsome men.

It’s all in good fun, and proceeds benefit Young and Established and the Tri State Food Bank.

