Evening Of Elegance Honors Volunteers

Carver Community Organization held an evening of elegance to celebrate 10 years of tutoring with AARP Foundation Experience Corps Tutor Volunteers.

The group focuses on literacy and mentoring to students in grades kindergarten through third grade.

One representative says the benefits for both go beyond tutoring.

“It’s really neat because, not only are we academic tutoring, we’re also mentoring through that whole social and emotional growth of a child,” said Lonita Bennett, AARP representative. “You see that blossom because they really have a one-one-one, caring adult they really get to just be themselves and have that time.”

The event included guest speakers, special music as well as dinner and dancing.

The group has about 25 volunteers but with the new semester starting in a few weeks, Bennett says it would be nice to get more.

If you’re 50 years old or older and would like more information on how to volunteer, go to the Carver Community Organization’s website.

Comments

comments