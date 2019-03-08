Even More Celebrity Tea!

Kanye West’s hit collab with Ty Dolla $ign and Kid Cudi left out another featured artist … at least according to the guy suing all 3 rap stars for stealing his voice.

“Kids See Ghosts” dropped back in June 20-18 … big hit for the trio.

But the song doesn’t open with any of their voices.

A guy named Ronald Oslin Bobb-Semple says the first voice you hear is his.



May I say something to you to give you true knowledge of yourself and life?

The sample, a portion of a 45-minute presentation Ronald’s been performing around the world for decades now … according to the suit.

Ronald says his presentation is a tribute to Marcus Garvey, the historic pioneer for black rights in the Americas.

In the suit, he points out Kanye, Cudi and Ty have received accolades and “substantial profits” from “Kids See Ghosts” — but he hasn’t seen a dime.

Although Corey Feldman was friends with Michael Jackson, the former child star says that in wake of the allegations made against the late singer in the new documentary “Leaving Neverland”, he can no longer defend Jackson.

It comes to a point where as an advocate for victims, as an advocate for changing the statutes of limitations to make sure victims’ voices are heard, it becomes impossible for me to remain virtuous and not at least consider what’s being said and not listen to what the victims are saying.

Feldman, who insisted that absolutely nothing inappropriate ever happened between him and Jackson, went on to share that although he can no longer defend the pop star, he doesn’t want to judge him either.

Cops working the Jussie Smollett case allegedly had seriously loose lips, and now the police force is launching an internal investigation.

Smollett’s attorney, Mark Geragos, blasted the police during a CNN appearance saying the leaks were a thinly veiled attempt to skewer the actor.

Any time you start to get law enforcement drip, drip, drip leaks? That, to me, is a tell tale sign that something else is going on here.

I don’t believe, and I think that it’s ludicrous to believe that police tracked these 2 down through the grainy photograph.

Worth noting … the Smollett case also caused upheaval at the hospital where he was treated after the alleged attack.

Dozens of staffers were reportedly fired for looking at his records without authorization.

Who’s spilling tea and who’s throwing shade??

Find out late nights with TMZ and Extra, here on FOX44.

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Comments

comments