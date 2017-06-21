Home Indiana Evansville Bridge Club Hosts Event to Raise Money For Alzheimer’s June 21st, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana Pinterest

The Evansville Duplicate Bridge Club started their annual event Wednesday morning.

“The Longest Day” is an annual fundraiser for Alzheimer’s Association. The event is in efforts to raise money and awareness for Alzheimer’s disease.

Event organizers say last year more than $4,000 were given locally. That is a number they are hoping to surpass this year.

Players started this morning at 5:30 a.m. and the games will continue until 9:30 p.m. this evening.

Anyone is asked to come and play or make a donation.

Evansville Bridge Club is located at the corner of Covert Avenue and South Green River Road.

