Evansville’s Walter McCarty “Interested” in EKU Job

Evansville Basketball legend Walter McCarty tells 44Sports he has dreams of becoming a college coach one day. Some believe that day could come true sooner than later.

The Harrison graduate put his name in for the Eastern Kentucky head coaching vacancy after the school fired Dan McHale last month. EKU finished 11-20 on the season, and placed ninth across the Ohio Valley Conference.

McCarty won a national title with the University of Kentucky in 1996, and was selected in the first round of the NBA Draft that year by the New York Knicks. He went on to play for the Boston Celtics, Phoenix Suns, and Los Angeles Clippers. After ten years of playing in the NBA, McCarty coached under Rick Pitino at the University of Louisville for three years. In 2010, he spent one year as an assistant coach with the Indiana Pacers. And since 2013, McCarty has been an assistant coach with the Boston Celtics.

McCarty tells 44Sports he is aware of the reports indicating his interest to coach at EKU. However, he would be happy to finish his coaching career in Boston if the “right, perfect” college coaching job does not come along.

